FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy and wet start to Sunday; Bracing for a very cold start to 2018

Tonight, we will once again be warm with temperatures only going down to the mid 40s. This is all because our dew point is increasing, and therefore preventing temperatures from falling. The dew point is rising with the increased cloud cover. The showers that we had earlier today will continue for tonight. There is a 30% chance we have more light showers. They will be scattered across Southwest Louisiana and overnight.

Sunday will have another round of some rain in the morning ahead of a very strong cold front. This is our Arctic cold front that will bring drastic changes to our weather starting Sunday night. We will have some rain in the morning, but all showers should be gone by the evening. The cold front will come through overnight, and will push all of the clouds away from us. So, our New Years Eve forecast at midnight calls for mostly clear skies and no rain.

It will also be cold Sunday night. Throughout the day on Sunday, temperatures will continue to cool down. We will reach out maximum temperature around noon, then will quickly be dropping. By midnight, we will likely be in the lower 30s. If you plan on heading out to celebrate, bundle up!

Those temperatures will only remain low for the next few days. Monday will start out in the mid 20s! Then temperatures will only warm up to the mid to upper 30s in the afternoon. So, it will definitely be a day to stay inside, if possible. Tuesday will be about the same as Monday.

A Hard freeze Watch has already been issued starting Sunday night through Thursday morning. There will likely be hard freeze warnings that will be issued for Southwest Louisiana during that same time span. This means that temperatures will be below freezing and could be hazardous to plants, pets or pipes. Now is the time to take any precautions necessary to compensate for the cold temperatures.

Monday through Thursday next week will all have temperatures remain very cold. Especially at night. We will likely have temperatures warm up to above freezing every day, but will fall right back to below freezing overnight.

The good news is that after Monday, sky conditions will be improving! Monday will have clouds clearing, especially later in the evening. Then Tuesday through Friday, will be nice and sunny! This will help it not look so cold outside. But don’t let the sunny image fool you; it will still be cold outside!

By next weekend, we will still have sunny conditions with maybe a few passing clouds, but no rain is expected. Temperatures will also be above freezing, even during the overnight hours. Although, temperatures will still be below average for the year.

