VPSO asking for help finding cemetery vandals

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying whoever is responsible for desecrating graves in the Elizabeth Chapel Cemetery on Friday.

The incident occurred at the cemetery, located in the area of Jackson Road on Hwy 117, on the evening of Friday, Dec. 29, according to a post on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

A witness said he drove past the cemetery and saw two males, possibly teenagers, at the scene. The males left the area before the witness could turn his vehicle around and drive back to the cemetery.

The subjects fled the area on foot after causing significant damage to more than 20 grave monuments, many dating back to the 1800s, and to the cemetery itself, according to VPSO.

The Sheriff's Office says it's diligently pursuing all leads in the case, and is asking residents in the area who saw anyone matching the description of the subjects traveling on foot to contact VPSO immediately.

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person or persons responsible for the damage, according to VPSO.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact VPSO at 337-238-1311, Detective Jerry Twyman at 337-238-7248, or Crime Stoppers at 337-239-2233.

You do not have to give your name; a code number will be assigned to you, according to VPSO.

