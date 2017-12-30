VPSO asking for help finding cemetery vandals

Freezing temperatures are getting ready to hit Southwest Louisiana and many are getting prepared. Stine Assistant Manager Brooks Bertrand has seen many customers coming in looking to gear up for the winter weather. "It's always good that people are preparing," said Bertrand. So much so that the store is completely out of materials to cover pipes for your home.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid I-10 eastbound at the Opelousas Street exit due to a vehicle accident. An 18-wheeler jackknifed at the exit, according to LCPD.More >>
The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in identifying whoever is responsible for desecrating graves in the Elizabeth Chapel Cemetery on Friday. The incident occurred at the cemetery, located in the area of Jackson Road on Hwy 117, on the evening of Friday, Dec. 29, according to a post on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.More >>
Tonight, we will once again be warm with temperatures only going down to the mid 40s. This is all because our dew point is increasing, and therefore preventing temperatures from falling. The dew point is rising with the increased cloud cover. The showers that we had earlier today will continue for tonight. There is a 30% chance we have more light showers. They will be scattered across Southwest Louisiana and overnight.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a bomb threat situation near the Conn's HomePlus on Derek Drive early Saturday afternoon. Deputies have evacuated the Conn's HomePlus, Rue 21 and Forever 21 parking lots.More >>
