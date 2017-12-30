TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes of I-10 EB open at Opelousas Street ex - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes of I-10 EB open at Opelousas Street exit

By KPLC Digital Staff
18-wheeler crash on I-10 at Opelousas Street (Source: KPLC) 18-wheeler crash on I-10 at Opelousas Street (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

All lanes of I-10 eastbound are now open at the Opelousas Street exit, according to the Department of Transportation and Development.

The Lake Charles Police Department had urged drivers to avoid I-10 eastbound at the exit Saturday afternoon due to a vehicle accident.

An 18-wheeler jackknifed at the exit, according to LCPD.

The right and center lanes of I-10 eastbound had been blocked at the exit and congestion had reached as far as 3 miles, according to DOTD.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

