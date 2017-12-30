CPSO: Scene cleared at Conn's HomePlus after bomb threat - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO: Scene cleared at Conn's HomePlus after bomb threat

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has cleared the scene at Conn's HomePlus on Derek Drive after investigating a bomb threat there early Saturday afternoon.

Deputies had evacuated the Conn's HomePlus, Rue 21 and Forever 21 parking lots.

According to CPSO Cmdr. James McGee, there was no sign of an explosive.

CPSO responded to a report of the bomb threat inside Conn's HomePlus around 2 p.m. Saturday, said McGee.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Preparing your pipes for winter weather in SWLA

    Preparing your pipes for winter weather in SWLA

    Saturday, December 30 2017 9:15 PM EST2017-12-31 02:15:20 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Freezing temperatures are getting ready to hit Southwest Louisiana and many are getting prepared. Stine Assistant Manager Brooks Bertrand has seen many customers coming in looking to gear up for the winter weather. "It's always good that people are preparing," said Bertrand. So much so that the store is completely out of materials to cover pipes for your home. 

    More >>

    Freezing temperatures are getting ready to hit Southwest Louisiana and many are getting prepared. Stine Assistant Manager Brooks Bertrand has seen many customers coming in looking to gear up for the winter weather. "It's always good that people are preparing," said Bertrand. So much so that the store is completely out of materials to cover pipes for your home. 

    More >>

  • TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes of I-10 EB open at Opelousas Street exit

    TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes of I-10 EB open at Opelousas Street exit

    Saturday, December 30 2017 8:24 PM EST2017-12-31 01:24:30 GMT
    18-wheeler crash on I-10 at Opelousas Street (Source: KPLC)18-wheeler crash on I-10 at Opelousas Street (Source: KPLC)

    The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid I-10 eastbound at the Opelousas Street exit due to a vehicle accident. An 18-wheeler jackknifed at the exit, according to LCPD.

    More >>

    The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid I-10 eastbound at the Opelousas Street exit due to a vehicle accident. An 18-wheeler jackknifed at the exit, according to LCPD.

    More >>

  • VPSO asking for help finding cemetery vandals

    VPSO asking for help finding cemetery vandals

    Saturday, December 30 2017 6:02 PM EST2017-12-30 23:02:57 GMT
    Damage at Elizabeth Chapel Cemetery (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)Damage at Elizabeth Chapel Cemetery (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in identifying whoever is responsible for desecrating graves in the Elizabeth Chapel Cemetery on Friday. The incident occurred at the cemetery, located in the area of Jackson Road on Hwy 117, on the evening of Friday, Dec. 29, according to a post on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

    More >>

    The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in identifying whoever is responsible for desecrating graves in the Elizabeth Chapel Cemetery on Friday. The incident occurred at the cemetery, located in the area of Jackson Road on Hwy 117, on the evening of Friday, Dec. 29, according to a post on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly