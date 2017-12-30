CPSO: Scene cleared at Conn's HomePlus after bomb threat

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has cleared the scene at Conn's HomePlus on Derek Drive after investigating a bomb threat there early Saturday afternoon.

Deputies had evacuated the Conn's HomePlus, Rue 21 and Forever 21 parking lots.

According to CPSO Cmdr. James McGee, there was no sign of an explosive.

CPSO responded to a report of the bomb threat inside Conn's HomePlus around 2 p.m. Saturday, said McGee.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.