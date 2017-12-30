Sports Person of the Week - Trey Quinn

It's been a remarkable year for former Barbe wide receiver Trey Quinn. After transferring from LSU in 2016, Quinn led the SMU Mustangs in nearly every receiving category in 2017, including setting the single-season SMU catch record with 114 receptions.

"I think it was a little throwback for everybody to the Barbe days because we were slinging the ball around," said Quinn. "I think that is the best part about football, it's the passing game."

His success on the field this season allowed his draft stock to rise high enough for him to submit his name to the upcoming NFL draft.

"I have aspirations to play football a while, so my name on [football honor lists] doesn’t mean a lot, but being able to do it in consecutive years or over and over is really what I’m looking forward to."

Quinn was also a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist, an all-conference performer and he led the nation in catches.

"You can’t get your mind wrapped around it until it really happens, so it is breathtaking for me," admitted Quinn. "I know I had the full support of Lake Charles through it all. I think that's what gives me that extra boost to go out there and make those plays."

But Quinn wasn't always at the top of college football.

Four years ago, he committed to the LSU Tigers after a record-breaking career at Barbe where he set the national mark for receiving yards. After two years with the Tigers, where he was underused in the offense, he made the transfer to SMU.

"I think a lot of people have second-guessed for me, saying that I should have done other stuff. It’s unbelievable and I can't explain what I have learned through everything that has happened, whether it’s bad or good," Quinn said. "I take it and learn from it and I wouldn’t be where I am without some of the bad stuff that happened, and the negative stuff I had to learn from ."

In fact, Quinn's SMU career, or at least the early portion, was a lot of sacrifice and lessons learned.

"I think I learned a lot because I was sitting out. I took a lot of time to watch film and catch a lot of balls to where I was learning from the best receivers in the NFL."

"Every day I was trying to catch 100 balls and added up over time, it was somewhere around 25,000 balls that I caught in the off-season. I think that was me preparing for 365 days later, because I didn’t have a season last year. I was going to make sure I made up for some lost time."

But after a record breaking junior campaign and now NFL future, Quinn understands now more than ever, the need to block out the noise.

"I have some phenomenal friends that are as competitive as me and they want to see the best in me. I think their job is to humble me when all the good stuff comes out, it’s their job-- my dad especially. I’ll have a great game and he will criticize something or find something to criticize," Quinn admitted. "I have a lot of help from my friends and family in keeping me humble."

Now starts the off-season training as Quinn continues to work towards the NFL dream.

"I have been waiting a long time to show people what I could do in college. To finally have it happen for me, it’s awesome. I’m proud of it, but I’m not done working. There’s a lot more to be done.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.