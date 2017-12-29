Appeals court upholds Felix Vail conviction and sentencing

Felix Vail will stay in state prison after the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal upheld his conviction and sentencing Thursday.

Vail is serving life in prison for murdering his wife, Mary Horton Vail. Her body was removed from the Calcasieu River in 1962. Vail said it was an accidental drowning, claiming she fell out of a boat.

More than 50 years later, a new investigation and trial found him guilty of murder.

Vail appealed his conviction, saying his trial was unfair for several reasons. But the 3rd Circuit Court ruled to uphold his conviction and sentencing on Thursday, Dec 28.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.