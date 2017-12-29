Lake Charles church provides shelter for homeless - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles church provides shelter for homeless

By Jatrisa Wooten, Reporter
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

In the wake of the freezing temperatures, Kelli Stawecki with the Water's Edge Homeless Ministry took to Facebook to ask people to consider donating money to help put the homeless in our community in hotels.

$6,000 was needed to get hotel rooms for three days as well as supplies needed.

“When we found out it was going to be really cold we decided that we needed to do something,” said Pastor Tony Bourque of Water's Edge Church. “People just started donating, once we put out what the cause was for.”

Within hours, the post was shared hundreds of times and the community surpassed the $6,000 goal - giving men and women a cozy place to stay along with a hot meal.

The funds are helping people like Bobby Arnold, who’s been homeless for over three years.

“They know I'm a homeless person and they look out for the homeless,” said Arnold. “I probably wouldn’t be alive. I’d be frozen in those woods where I live.”

Pastor Bourque said the hotel stay is temporary but that eventually, the church can be a homeless shelter of its own.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

