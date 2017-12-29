Authorities investigating suspicious package at Walmart on the Bayou

An all-clear has been given at the Lake Charles Walmart on the Bayou after authorities discovered a suspicious package Friday evening.

CPSO says they have recovered a stolen motorhome at the scene. Upon arrival to the scene, investigators said they also discovered a suspicious package inside the motorhome.

The Louisiana State Police HazMat team was called to investigate, but CPSO deputies discovered there were no explosives and an all-clear was given.

