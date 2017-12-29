Authorities investigating suspicious package at Walmart on the Bayou

Authorities investigating suspicious package at Walmart on the B - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

An all-clear has been given at the Lake Charles Walmart on the Bayou after authorities discovered a suspicious package Friday evening. 

CPSO says they have recovered a stolen motorhome at the scene. Upon arrival to the scene, investigators said they also discovered a suspicious package inside the motorhome.

The Louisiana State Police HazMat team was called to investigate, but CPSO deputies discovered there were no explosives and an all-clear was given.

KPLC will have more information as it becomes available.

