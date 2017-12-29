CenterPoint Energy heading to Puerto Rico to help restore power

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s detectives have made a third arrest in an ongoing investigation of burglaries in the parish. Jennifer Christine Stutes, 36, of Jennings, has been arrested and charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to burglary, said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.More >>
After a large fire scorched a Baton Rouge apartment complex on Christmas - a fire which officials said originated from a charging remote-controlled car battery - the Lake Charles Fire Department has tips to keep you and yours safe. According to Lake Charles Fire Chief Keith Murray:More >>
In the wake of the freezing temperatures, Kelli Stawecki with the Water's Edge Homeless Ministry took to Facebook to ask people to consider donating money to help put the homeless in our community in hotels. $6,000 was needed to get hotel rooms for three days as well as supplies needed.More >>
For 100 days, one-third of the island of Puerto Rico still remains in the dark after being hit by Hurricane Maria. For some it's not just power, but the basic necessities that are still not accessible to everyone that lives there. One local energy company plans to head out to the island for the new year to help restore power, and they are doing it with the help of the Port of Lake Charles.More >>
Authorities are investigating a suspicious package in the Walmart on the Bayou parking lot on U.S. 171 near Moss Bluff Friday evening. CPSO says they have recovered a stolen motor home at the scene. Upon arrival on the scene, investigators said they also discovered a suspicious package.More >>
