JDSO arrests 3rd suspect in ongoing burglary investigation

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s detectives have made a third arrest in an ongoing investigation of burglaries in the parish.

Jennifer Christine Stutes, 36, of Jennings, has been arrested and charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to burglary, said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

Detectives linked Stutes to the crimes allegedly committed by Aden Greek II and Lacanda Nicole Ortego, who were arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 27, in connection with multiple burglaries that happened between August and December of 2017.

Stutes also is linked to a subject in custody in St. Landry Parish, said Ivey.

Detectives are continuing to obtain information and recover items that were stolen in the burglaries, including the recent recovery of an antique cash register.

More arrests are expected, said Ivey.

