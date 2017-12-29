New Llano Police Department seeking suspect in motel robbery

The New Llano Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the person responsible for a recent armed robbery of the Motel 6 in New Llano.

The robbery took place around 10:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, according to a Facebook post by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to call the New Llano Police Department at 337-239-3849.

