New Llano Police Department seeking suspect in motel robbery

New Llano motel robbery suspect (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office) New Llano motel robbery suspect (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
NEW LLANO, LA (KPLC) -

The New Llano Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the person responsible for a recent armed robbery of the Motel 6 in New Llano.

The robbery took place around 10:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, according to a Facebook post by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to call the New Llano Police Department at 337-239-3849.

