Former Barbe wide receiver Trey Quinn declares for 2018 NFL Draft

SMU wide receiver, Trey Quinn is NFL bound. The former Barbe and LSU receiver announced his decision on Instagram Friday afternoon.

Quinn will leave SMU after spending two years in Dallas. This season Quinn was a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, an All-AAC first-teamer and received All-American Honors from Pro Football Focus.

With his eight catches vs Louisiana Tech in the DXL Frisco Bowl, Quinn holds the SMU single-season catch record with 114 receptions. Quinn also led the Mustangs in receiving yards (1,236) and touchdowns (13).

Quinn lead the nation in receptions per game (8.76), and has posted two of the three top-reception performances in the FBS this season with 17 catches at Houston and at Cincinnati. He also became the only player this century to register 15+ catches in three straight games.

Quinn's choice to head to the NFL comes just weeks after former SMU head coach Chad Morris accepted the head coaching job at Arkansas. He told KPLC's Brady Renard that Morris' departure played into his decision to leave school early.

SMU wide receiver Trey Quinn (@treyquinn8) tells me his name has been submitted for a draft grade to the NFL’s draft advisory board.



Quinn is just four years removed from Barbe, where he set the national high school record for career receiving yards (6,566) and the Louisiana all-time reception record at 357.

