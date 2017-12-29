Southwest Louisiana 2017 Year in Review - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana 2017 Year in Review

This year has had its ups and downs in Southwest Louisiana - from damaging storms to tragic violence. Our community was tested, but as always, we showed our strength.

Here's some of the biggest stories in Southwest Louisiana of 2017:

Hurricane Harvey

Flooding throughout SWLA

Fatal PCA explosion

10-year-old Jaylyn Citizen killed

Gage Meche shot at Moss Bluff Elementary

Oakdale Elementary catches fire

LSP scandal

Nic Hunter elected Lake Charles Mayor

President Trump visits Lake Charles post-Harvey

Daryl Burckel named McNeese President

Deputy replaces stolen bike

Community birthday party for Brian at Kroger

Sulphur boy sells lemonade to buy Christmas presents for charity

Lake area high schools celebrate championship wins

SWLA ‘Sneaux’ Day

Everyone at 7News wishes Southwest Louisiana a happy and prosperous 2018!

