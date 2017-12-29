New Year's trash pickup schedules in Lake Area

Next week's trash and garbage pickup schedule in Lake Charles will be different due to the city observing the New Year’s Holiday on Monday, Jan. 1.

Trash and garbage scheduled for pickup on Monday, Jan. 1, will be rescheduled for pickup on Tuesday.

Tuesday pickup will be rescheduled for Wednesday. Pickup on Thursday and Friday will remain on regular scheduled routes.

The Wood Waste Facility, the Team Green Recycling Truck and the Nelson Ball Field Recycling Station will be closed on Monday, Jan. 1, and will resume regular schedules on Tuesday.

Lake Charles City Hall and all other services of the Department of Public Works will be closed on Monday, Jan. 1, in observance of the New Year’s Holiday, according to the City of Lake Charles.

In Sulphur, Republic Services garbage pickup for residences will be delayed by one day on the week of Jan. 1. All Sulphur city offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day.

All Calcasieu Parish Police Jury departments also will be closed on Monday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day. All offices will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 2, according to CPPJ.

There will be no trash or garbage pickup on Monday in the parish. Waste Management will resume collection services on Tuesday - garbage and trash normally picked up on Monday will be picked up on Tuesday. This schedule will continue all week, with Friday’s scheduled pickup happening on Saturday, according to CPPJ.

