New Year's trash pickup schedules in Lake Area - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

New Year's trash pickup schedules in Lake Area

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC). (Source: KPLC).
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Next week's trash and garbage pickup schedule in Lake Charles will be different due to the city observing the New Year’s Holiday on Monday, Jan. 1.

Trash and garbage scheduled for pickup on Monday, Jan. 1, will be rescheduled for pickup on Tuesday.

Tuesday pickup will be rescheduled for Wednesday. Pickup on Thursday and Friday will remain on regular scheduled routes.

The Wood Waste Facility, the Team Green Recycling Truck and the Nelson Ball Field Recycling Station will be closed on Monday, Jan. 1, and will resume regular schedules on Tuesday.

Lake Charles City Hall and all other services of the Department of Public Works will be closed on Monday, Jan. 1, in observance of the New Year’s Holiday, according to the City of Lake Charles.

In Sulphur, Republic Services garbage pickup for residences will be delayed by one day on the week of Jan. 1. All Sulphur city offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day. 

All Calcasieu Parish Police Jury departments also will be closed on Monday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day. All offices will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 2, according to CPPJ.

There will be no trash or garbage pickup on Monday in the parish. Waste Management will resume collection services on Tuesday - garbage and trash normally picked up on Monday will be picked up on Tuesday. This schedule will continue all week, with Friday’s scheduled pickup happening on Saturday, according to CPPJ.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • JDSO arrests 3rd suspect in ongoing burglary investigation

    JDSO arrests 3rd suspect in ongoing burglary investigation

    Dec 29, 2017 07:03 PM2017-12-30 00:03:00 GMT
    Jennifer Christine Stutes (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)Jennifer Christine Stutes (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)

    Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s detectives have made a third arrest in an ongoing investigation of burglaries in the parish. Jennifer Christine Stutes, 36, of Jennings, has been arrested and charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to burglary, said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

    More >>

    Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s detectives have made a third arrest in an ongoing investigation of burglaries in the parish. Jennifer Christine Stutes, 36, of Jennings, has been arrested and charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to burglary, said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

    More >>

  • LCFD: Tips to prevent toy battery fires

    LCFD: Tips to prevent toy battery fires

    Saturday, December 30 2017 10:12 AM EST2017-12-30 15:12:06 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    After a large fire scorched a Baton Rouge apartment complex on Christmas - a fire which officials said originated from a charging remote-controlled car battery - the Lake Charles Fire Department has tips to keep you and yours safe. According to Lake Charles Fire Chief Keith Murray:

    More >>

    After a large fire scorched a Baton Rouge apartment complex on Christmas - a fire which officials said originated from a charging remote-controlled car battery - the Lake Charles Fire Department has tips to keep you and yours safe. According to Lake Charles Fire Chief Keith Murray:

    More >>

  • Lake Charles church provides shelter for homeless

    Lake Charles church provides shelter for homeless

    Saturday, December 30 2017 9:47 AM EST2017-12-30 14:47:27 GMT

    In the wake of the freezing temperatures, Kelli Stawecki with the Water's Edge Homeless Ministry took to Facebook to ask people to consider donating money to help put the homeless in our community in hotels. $6,000 was needed to get hotel rooms for three days as well as supplies needed.

    More >>

    In the wake of the freezing temperatures, Kelli Stawecki with the Water's Edge Homeless Ministry took to Facebook to ask people to consider donating money to help put the homeless in our community in hotels. $6,000 was needed to get hotel rooms for three days as well as supplies needed.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly