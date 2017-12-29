FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some sun returns today; bracing for bitter cold next week

After what has truly been a gloomy a wet week with weather resembling that of Seattle, our dreary and damp pattern takes a little bit of a break today with the return of some sunshine later in the day. This will give our temperatures a chance to warm up out of the 30s and into the 50s by this afternoon.

Skies remain mostly cloudy early in the day but some breaks in the clouds will make for a much better afternoon and help to knock out a little more of the chill with lows tonight in the 40s as clouds thicken back up in the overnight.

Saturday starts off dry but a few showers may begin to work into the area later in the day as an upper level disturbance approaches from the west. This will bring a few passing showers back to the area and also keep clouds thicker through most of the day tomorrow. Meanwhile, temperatures will remain milder with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lows Sunday morning in the upper 40s to near 50.

The wet weather will hang around through the first half of the day on Sunday with temperatures in the 50s during the morning but beginning to drop later in the afternoon into the 40s as a strong Arctic cold front moves through the area. The precipitation still looks to come to an end before having the opportunity to changeover to any freezing rain or sleet, so the forecast continues to refrain from any mention of wintry weather here in Southwest Louisiana for Sunday night. Temperatures Sunday night will continue to plummet back into the sub-freezing range by early Monday morning.

On New Year’s Day, sunshine will gradually return with temperatures only warming up into the upper 30s for afternoon highs as the sharply colder air continues to move into the state and results in the lows Monday night all the way down into the lower 20s.

The forecast for the remainder of next week looks dry and sunny, but the sunshine will be deceiving with morning lows in the lower 20s and afternoon highs in the 30s through Tuesday and only slightly warmer for Wednesday and Thursday as highs return to the 40s.

Lows in the 20s for a few consecutive nights next week will make for a few hard freezes with temperatures cold enough that pipe issues will become a problem. Take precautions now by wrapping and protecting exposed water pipes, and make plans to bring in potted plants and pets all of next week. This will rival the cold stretch of weather from January 2010, when our area saw 4 consecutive nights of lows in the 20s, resulting in numerous pipe bursts throughout the area.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry