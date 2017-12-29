Fireworks safety for NYE

It seems like fireworks are a staple at New Year's celebrations, but taking precautions when using the bright and noisy pyrotechnics can ensure you and your family have a safe and fun holiday.

How many of you will be popping #fireworks this weekend?

Watch @KPLC7News Sunrise for tips to stay during this holiday celebration. pic.twitter.com/woO3ISlSq8 — Candy Rodriguez (@CRodriguezKPLC) December 29, 2017

The National Council on Fireworks Safety shares these tips:

Only use fireworks outdoors.

Use fireworks as directed on the product label.

Never give fireworks to young children.

Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.

Always have a bucket of water, or water hose, nearby.

Obey all local laws regarding the use of fireworks.

In parish unincorporated areas, fireworks are permitted with the exception of Parish parks and areas with noise ordinances that would violate them.

However, within the city limits of Lake Charles, you are not allowed to pop them, Sulphur as well.

Lt. Richard Harrell with the Lake Charles Police Dept. said if you are caught popping fireworks you may face some fines and potentially some court time.

Call your local law enforcement to make sure you're obeying the laws designated for your area.

