Residents react to 'gaming disorder' being labeled as disease in 2018

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Playing video games too much and too often will now be recognized as a mental health disorder. 

The World Health Organization will add 'gaming disorder' to their list of diseases next year, but some local residents just aren't buying it. 

Once a week Brandon Victorian, Ian Mundt and Troy Hoffpauir meet up inside Paper Heroes in Lake Charles to play card game "Heart of Crown."

Even though they play card games, they are also into video games, too. 

Just recently it was announced that The World Health Organization will add 'gaming disorder' to their official lists of diseases by next year. 

"I don't think it's the playing of the video games that's an issue; I think it's the type of personalities," said Victorian. 

But for these group of friends, they aren't big fans of this new change.

"This is basically people who really don't play games to begin with trying to create some form of bureaucratic way to basically say, 'Well, we don't like these people and we're going to come up with a way to further vilify them,' " said Mundt. 

The symptoms include the inability to control when and how to play video games, and when someone chooses games over other things and keeps playing despite the consequences. 

"I think it really is a smart move," said child therapist Scott Riviere.  

Riviere wasn't shocked by the decision because he has seen these symptoms in certain children.

"There are a small subgroup of people that will develop problems if they spend too much time on electronics or social media or any type of gaming or internet access," he said. 

While Riviere says this diagnosis is really for those with extreme cases, these group of friends still believe a diagnosis is just too much.

"I would consider myself to be a long time gamer, but I would also recognize when it was time to stop and go do other things," said Mundt. 

By adding 'gaming disorder' to the list of diseases, it means it will now be recognized by doctors and insurance companies. 

