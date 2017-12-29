Residents react to 'gaming disorder' being labeled as a disease in 2018

It's a rite of passage in many families here in Southwest Louisiana: giving your child their first gun for Christmas. But, a gift of this magnitude comes with extreme responsibility. "People assume when they gift someone something, they automatically know how to use it," said Sgt. John Reddin, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. "Before that firearm is gifted, I'd say put them through some sort of classes or educate them." Reddin advises parents of children ...More >>
It's a rite of passage in many families here in Southwest Louisiana: giving your child their first gun for Christmas. But, a gift of this magnitude comes with extreme responsibility. "People assume when they gift someone something, they automatically know how to use it," said Sgt. John Reddin, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. "Before that firearm is gifted, I'd say put them through some sort of classes or educate them." Reddin advises parents of children ...More >>
The Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center will host its Quarterly Job Fair soon after the start of the new year. The fair is scheduled from 9 a.m. - noon on Wednesday, Jan. 10, in the Lake Charles Civic Center’s Exhibition Hall, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.More >>
The Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center will host its Quarterly Job Fair soon after the start of the new year. The fair is scheduled from 9 a.m. - noon on Wednesday, Jan. 10, in the Lake Charles Civic Center’s Exhibition Hall, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.More >>
With New Year’s Eve a couple of days away, many are preparing to celebrate - but if you plan to be out drinking, understand that law enforcement will be beefing up patrols on the lookout for impaired drivers. So to make sure you stay safe and don’t end up behind bars, Lake Charles attorney Ron Richard has teamed up with Yellow Cab of Lake Charles to offer free rides.More >>
With New Year’s Eve a couple of days away, many are preparing to celebrate - but if you plan to be out drinking, understand that law enforcement will be beefing up patrols on the lookout for impaired drivers. So to make sure you stay safe and don’t end up behind bars, Lake Charles attorney Ron Richard has teamed up with Yellow Cab of Lake Charles to offer free rides.More >>