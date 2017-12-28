Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center to host job fair in - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center to host job fair in January

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury) (Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center will host its Quarterly Job Fair soon after the start of the new year.

The fair is scheduled from 9 a.m. - noon on Wednesday, Jan. 10, in the Lake Charles Civic Center’s Exhibition Hall, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

Job seekers should wear business attire and bring a picture ID and several copies of their current resume. Attendees are also encouraged to arrive early to ensure the opportunity to meet with employers at the fair.

Pre-registration is not required, according to CPPJ.

Employers may register to take part in the job fair through Friday, Jan. 5, by contacting the Business & Career Solutions Center at 337-721-4010. There is no cost for employers to participate.

Veterans will be given priority services, according to CPPJ.

The job fair is sponsored by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, in conjunction with the Workforce Development Board and the Louisiana Workforce Commission, and is funded by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

For those who want help preparing for the job fair, there will be a Job Readiness Workshop at 9 a.m., Friday, Jan. 5, at the Business & Career Solutions Center, located at 2424 Third St. in Lake Charles.

The workshop facilitator will be Gwendolyn Guillory with the Business Services Department at the Business & Career Solutions Center. Guillory will discuss the do's and don’ts of looking for a job, programs and services to assist in a job search and information on available job opportunities.  

Pre-registration is requested for the workshop, but not for the job fair, according to CPPJ.

For more information on the job fair or to register for the workshop, you can call the Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center at 337-721-4010.

