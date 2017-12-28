Westlake man struck and killed by vehicle overnight on La. 378 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

#breaking

Westlake man struck and killed by vehicle overnight on La. 378

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A Westlake man is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning while walking on La. 378, according to authorities.

Sgt. James Anderson with Louisiana State Police Troop D said troopers responded to the incident at 2:20 a.m. on La. 378 near John Stine Road in Calcasieu Parish. Mitchell Hill Young, 67, was struck by a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck as he walked in the left northbound lane of La. 378. Young was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment on the part of Young is suspected to be a factor in the crash, Anderson said. At the time of the crash, Young was wearing dark-colored clothing while walking in the lane of travel in violation of state law. The driver of the pickup, Benjamin Coram, 19, of DeRidder, was properly restrained and not injured. Coram showed no signs of impairment.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

In 2017, Troop D has investigated 26 fatal crashes resulting in 35 deaths, said Anderson. Young was the sixth pedestrian to die in a crash investigated by Troop D in Calcasieu Parish this year.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Residents react to 'gaming disorder' being labeled as a disease in 2018

    Friday, December 29 2017 1:19 AM EST2017-12-29 06:19:07 GMT
    (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)
    Playing video games too much and too often will now be recognized as a mental health disorder.  The World Health Organization will add 'gaming disorder' to their list of diseases next year, but some local residents just aren't buying it.  Once a week Brandon Victorian, Ian Mundt and Troy Hoffpauir meet up inside Paper Heroes in Lake Charles to play card game heart of crown Even though they play card games, they are also into video games too.  Just recently The World...More >>
    Playing video games too much and too often will now be recognized as a mental health disorder.  The World Health Organization will add 'gaming disorder' to their list of diseases next year, but some local residents just aren't buying it.  Once a week Brandon Victorian, Ian Mundt and Troy Hoffpauir meet up inside Paper Heroes in Lake Charles to play card game heart of crown Even though they play card games, they are also into video games too.  Just recently The World...More >>

  • CPSO: Safety tips for parents gifting guns during Christmas season

    CPSO: Safety tips for parents gifting guns during Christmas season

    Thursday, December 28 2017 11:45 PM EST2017-12-29 04:45:59 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    It's a rite of passage in many families here in Southwest Louisiana: giving your child their first gun for Christmas. But, a gift of this magnitude comes with extreme responsibility.  "People assume when they gift someone something, they automatically know how to use it," said Sgt. John Reddin, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. "Before that firearm is gifted, I'd say put them through some sort of classes or educate them." Reddin advises parents of children ...

    More >>

    It's a rite of passage in many families here in Southwest Louisiana: giving your child their first gun for Christmas. But, a gift of this magnitude comes with extreme responsibility.  "People assume when they gift someone something, they automatically know how to use it," said Sgt. John Reddin, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. "Before that firearm is gifted, I'd say put them through some sort of classes or educate them." Reddin advises parents of children ...

    More >>

  • McNeese marching band headed to London for New Year's Day parade

    McNeese marching band headed to London for New Year's Day parade

    Thursday, December 28 2017 11:20 PM EST2017-12-29 04:20:33 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    Members of the pride of McNeese Marching Band and the Cowgirl Kickers set out for London Thursday after a long year of preparation. "Its finally happening," said Dr. Jay Jacobs, director of bands at McNeese "It's been about a year putting it together and it's finally here" A chance to perform in front of the queen is a once in a lifetime opportunity and Jacob says, in rain or shine, the pride of McNeese is ready to leave their hearts at the arena. ...More >>
    Members of the pride of McNeese Marching Band and the Cowgirl Kickers set out for London Thursday after a long year of preparation. "Its finally happening," said Dr. Jay Jacobs, director of bands at McNeese "It's been about a year putting it together and it's finally here" A chance to perform in front of the queen is a once in a lifetime opportunity and Jacob says, in rain or shine, the pride of McNeese is ready to leave their hearts at the arena. ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly