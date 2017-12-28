Westlake man struck and killed by vehicle overnight on La. 378

A Westlake man is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning while walking on La. 378, according to authorities.

Sgt. James Anderson with Louisiana State Police Troop D said troopers responded to the incident at 2:20 a.m. on La. 378 near John Stine Road in Calcasieu Parish. Mitchell Hill Young, 67, was struck by a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck as he walked in the left northbound lane of La. 378. Young was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment on the part of Young is suspected to be a factor in the crash, Anderson said. At the time of the crash, Young was wearing dark-colored clothing while walking in the lane of travel in violation of state law. The driver of the pickup, Benjamin Coram, 19, of DeRidder, was properly restrained and not injured. Coram showed no signs of impairment.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

In 2017, Troop D has investigated 26 fatal crashes resulting in 35 deaths, said Anderson. Young was the sixth pedestrian to die in a crash investigated by Troop D in Calcasieu Parish this year.

