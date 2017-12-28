City of Lake Charles to host monthly child safety and well-being - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

City of Lake Charles to host monthly child safety and well-being workshop

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The City of Lake Charles will host a series of free workshops for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. 

"Linked" is being held the second Tuesday of each month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Church of the King located at 2145 Oak Park Blvd.

The topics and dates for 2018 are:

  • Child Abuse, January 9
  • Social Media in a Millennial World, February 6
  • Domestic Abuse, March 13, 2018
  • Department of Child and Family Services Law, April 10
  • Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), May 8
  • Getting Intoxicated in a Millennial World, June 12

Foster parents can receive one training hour per workshop. The workshops are free to the public, and a meal and childcare are provided.

Pre-registration is required. To register and for more information, call 337-491-8735 or visit www.swlafostercare.com

