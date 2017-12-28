FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy and cold today; much colder next week

With the back edge of mist and drizzle moving through Southwest Louisiana early this morning, roads are still wet for your drive in to work. Temperatures closer to freezing could result in a light glaze on bridges and overpasses across Central Louisiana this morning but no widespread travel problems are expected as temperatures warm back to above freezing after sunrise.

Through the day, clouds will remain thick and keep temperatures in the 30s through late-morning, eventually warming up into the 40s by this afternoon. Rain chances will decrease to 10% for additional patchy drizzle through the day. Tonight will again be cold with cloudy skies and temperatures falling back into the 30s by mid-evening, dropping to 30-32 in locations north of I-10 and 32-34 closer to I-10 middle 30s near the coast.

Some sunshine returns Friday allowing highs to reach the 50s by afternoon with lows in the 40s Friday night. Friday and Saturday will be our warmest days over the next several as a strong blast of cold air arrives New Year’s Eve night.

Ahead of the coldest airs’ arrival, an upper level disturbance will push across the area and bring the chance of rain by Saturday night and through the day on Sunday. The moisture should be gone before the below freezing temperatures arrives Sunday night, but any lingering showers could briefly change over to a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet or snow before coming to an end Monday. This scenario is starting to look less likely for our area and computer guidance pushes the showers off to the east earlier on Sunday, leaving us cold and dry for New Year’s Day.

The big issue for us next week will be a significant drop in temperatures that will leave all of Southwest Louisiana in a deep freeze starting Monday night. Lows in the lower to middle 20s will be widespread which will be the coldest stretch of sub-freezing temperatures this area has seen in quite some time.

Take precautions ahead of time to protect exposed water pipes and bring in plants, pets and check on the elderly or those who do not have access to a warm place.

Stay tuned for updates and any changes that could happen with the forecast. The First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring this situation closely and let you know if anything changes that would bring any other significant weather impacts to our area.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry