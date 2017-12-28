WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: End of year giving

A Westlake man is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning while walking on La. 378, according to authorities.More >>
A Westlake man is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning while walking on La. 378, according to authorities.More >>
The City of Lake Charles will host a series of free workshops for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.More >>
The City of Lake Charles will host a series of free workshops for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.More >>
With New Year’s Eve a couple of days away many are preparing to celebrate, but if you plan to be out drinking understand that law enforcement will be beefing up patrols on the lookout for impaired drivers. So to make sure you stay safe and don’t end up behind bars, Lake Charles attorney, Ron Richard has teamed up with Yellow Cab of Lake Charles to offer free rides. New Year's Eve is just a couple of days away and you're probably making plans to celebrate, but before yo...More >>
With New Year’s Eve a couple of days away many are preparing to celebrate, but if you plan to be out drinking understand that law enforcement will be beefing up patrols on the lookout for impaired drivers. So to make sure you stay safe and don’t end up behind bars, Lake Charles attorney, Ron Richard has teamed up with Yellow Cab of Lake Charles to offer free rides. New Year's Eve is just a couple of days away and you're probably making plans to celebrate, but before yo...More >>
It's the time of the year where people are busy shopping, but it's also time to remember our local nonprofits are in need of your help. 'Tis the season of 'End of Year Giving' and there's still time to donate. President and CEO of the Community Foundation of SWLA, Sara Judson said people often give at the end of the year because they realize it would help them to make some tax-deductible contributions to reduce their taxable income. "Sometimes they have recei...More >>
It's the time of the year where people are busy shopping, but it's also time to remember our local nonprofits are in need of your help. 'Tis the season of 'End of Year Giving' and there's still time to donate. President and CEO of the Community Foundation of SWLA, Sara Judson said people often give at the end of the year because they realize it would help them to make some tax-deductible contributions to reduce their taxable income. "Sometimes they have recei...More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>