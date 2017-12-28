WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: End of year giving

Good Morning. Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

New this morning, Roy Moore is suing to stop Doug Jones from getting certified as Alabama's next senator.

President Trump says he plans to tackle infrastructure improvements and he's looking to work with Democrats on it.

The tax overhaul just passed in Washington could mean big changes for LSU season ticket holders.

Two people are in custody this morning in connection with a string of burglaries between August and December.

Some businesses in Louisiana feel the pressure as online shopping gained even more ground with shoppers this holiday season.

'Tis the season of 'End of Year Giving' and there's still time to donate.

One area taxi company has teamed up with a Lake Charles attorney who wants to make sure you have a safe ride home on New Year's Eve.

Plus, the Census Bureau is releasing a report that spells trouble for Louisiana's future.

And Apple is being sued after the company admitted to slowing down older iPhone models.

In weather, Thursday will remain cold with highs only reaching the 40s! Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

