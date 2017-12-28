WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: End of year giving - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: End of year giving

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

New this morning, Roy Moore is suing to stop Doug Jones from getting certified as Alabama's next senator.

President Trump says he plans to tackle infrastructure improvements and he's looking to work with Democrats on it.

The tax overhaul just passed in Washington could mean big changes for LSU season ticket holders.

Two people are in custody this morning in connection with a string of burglaries between August and December.

Some businesses in Louisiana feel the pressure as online shopping gained even more ground with shoppers this holiday season.

'Tis the season of 'End of Year Giving' and there's still time to donate.

One area taxi company has teamed up with a Lake Charles attorney who wants to make sure you have a safe ride home on New Year's Eve.

Plus, the Census Bureau is releasing a report that spells trouble for Louisiana's future.

And Apple is being sued after the company admitted to slowing down older iPhone models.

In weather, Thursday will remain cold with highs only reaching the 40s! Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • #breaking

    Westlake man struck and killed by vehicle overnight on La. 378

    Westlake man struck and killed by vehicle overnight on La. 378

    Thursday, December 28 2017 11:38 AM EST2017-12-28 16:38:22 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    A Westlake man is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning while walking on La. 378, according to authorities. 

    More >>

    A Westlake man is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning while walking on La. 378, according to authorities. 

    More >>

  • City of Lake Charles to host monthly child safety and well-being workshop

    City of Lake Charles to host monthly child safety and well-being workshop

    Thursday, December 28 2017 7:58 AM EST2017-12-28 12:58:31 GMT
    (Source: website)(Source: website)

    The City of Lake Charles will host a series of free workshops for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. 

    More >>

    The City of Lake Charles will host a series of free workshops for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. 

    More >>

  • Free taxi rides offered this New Year's Eve to get you home safe

    Free taxi rides offered this New Year's Eve to get you home safe

    Thursday, December 28 2017 5:40 AM EST2017-12-28 10:40:46 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    With New Year’s Eve a couple of days away many are preparing to celebrate, but if you plan to be out drinking understand that law enforcement will be beefing up patrols on the lookout for impaired drivers. So to make sure you stay safe and don’t end up behind bars, Lake Charles attorney, Ron Richard has teamed up with Yellow Cab of Lake Charles to offer free rides. New Year's Eve is just a couple of days away and you're probably making plans to celebrate, but before yo...

    More >>

    With New Year’s Eve a couple of days away many are preparing to celebrate, but if you plan to be out drinking understand that law enforcement will be beefing up patrols on the lookout for impaired drivers. So to make sure you stay safe and don’t end up behind bars, Lake Charles attorney, Ron Richard has teamed up with Yellow Cab of Lake Charles to offer free rides. New Year's Eve is just a couple of days away and you're probably making plans to celebrate, but before yo...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly