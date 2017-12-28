Free taxi rides offered this New Year's Eve to get you home safe

With New Year’s Eve a couple of days away many are preparing to celebrate, but if you plan to be out drinking understand that law enforcement will be beefing up patrols on the lookout for impaired drivers.

So to make sure you stay safe and don’t end up behind bars, Lake Charles attorney, Ron Richard has teamed up with Yellow Cab of Lake Charles to offer free rides.

New Year's Eve is just a couple of days away and you're probably making plans to celebrate, but before you head out do you know how you're getting home?



This morning, we discuss a safe ride option thanks to an attorney and a taxi company. pic.twitter.com/4HulpPZaf7 — Candy Rodriguez (@CRodriguezKPLC) December 28, 2017

Its part of the taxi company’s ‘Safe Driving Program’ which is offered year-round through discounted rides; however, this New Year’s Eve weekend party-goers can simply call (337) 433-8282 for a free ride.

"Every day, almost 29 people in the United States die in alcohol-impaired vehicle crashes—that's one person every 50 minutes in 2016. Drunk-driving fatalities have fallen by a third in the last three decades; however, drunk-driving crashes claim more than 10,000 lives per year. In 2010, the most recent year for which cost data is available, these deaths and damages contributed to a cost of $44B per year." - National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

To learn more about drunk driving, click HERE.

For more information on the free rides call (337) 433-8282.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.