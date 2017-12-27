McNeese opens Southland play on the road at UIW Thursday

McNeese women’s basketball will open Southland Conference action on the road Thursday, Dec. 28 at Incarnate Word. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.



McNeese (4-7) will play its fourth consecutive road contest since its Dec. 13 game at Baylor and will be looking for its first road win of the season.



The Cowgirls will enter the game at UIW (1-10) with three players averaging in double figures. Senior Keara Hudnall leads the Cowgirls with 11.5 ppg. while sophomore point guard Caitlin Davis is averaging 10.5 ppg. and leads the squad with 5.7 assists per game. Senior Dede Sheppard is also averaging in double digits with 10.0 ppg. Senior Jasmyn Carswell leads the team with 6.4 rpg.



UIW will look to snap a seven game losing streak with its last win coming on Nov. 20. The Cardinals are led in scoring by Imani Robinson’s 9.8 ppg. and Sydnee Wynn’s 6.0 rpg.



This will be the fifth all-time meeting with the series tied at two games apiece. McNeese picked up a 78-61 win in Lake Charles on Feb. 11 last year.



Following Thursday’s game, McNeese will return home for four straight games beginning with a 1 p.m. game against Northwestern State on Saturday, Dec. 30 that is the first game of a doubleheader with the Cowboys.



The Cowgirls will also host Abilene Christian on Jan. 3, New Orleans on Jan. 6 and Nicholls on Jan. 10.

