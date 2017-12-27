Two arrested in connection with multiple burglaries

As expected it was another cloudy, damp, dreary day with off and on periods of light rain Wednesday. This weather pattern remains in place through Thursday too. We should see some sunshine by Friday, but rain returns for the final day of 2017. And the forecast for Sunday through early next week is very uncertain. Periods of light rain will remain possible this evening into Thursday morning. The chance of rain will remain at 30% through midnight...More >>
As expected it was another cloudy, damp, dreary day with off and on periods of light rain Wednesday. This weather pattern remains in place through Thursday too. We should see some sunshine by Friday, but rain returns for the final day of 2017. And the forecast for Sunday through early next week is very uncertain. Periods of light rain will remain possible this evening into Thursday morning. The chance of rain will remain at 30% through midnight...More >>
It's the time of the year where people are busy shopping, but it's also time to remember our local nonprofits are in need of your help. 'Tis the season of 'End of Year Giving' and there's still time to donate. President and CEO of the Community Foundation of SWLA, Sara Judson said people often give at the end of the year because they realize it would help them to make some tax-deductible contributions to reduce their taxable income. "Sometimes they have recei...More >>
It's the time of the year where people are busy shopping, but it's also time to remember our local nonprofits are in need of your help. 'Tis the season of 'End of Year Giving' and there's still time to donate. President and CEO of the Community Foundation of SWLA, Sara Judson said people often give at the end of the year because they realize it would help them to make some tax-deductible contributions to reduce their taxable income. "Sometimes they have recei...More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
As many woke up to open gifts Christmas morning, one Sulphur family did not. They say a real life Grinch came last week and swiped their gifts.More >>
As many woke up to open gifts Christmas morning, one Sulphur family did not. They say a real life Grinch came last week and swiped their gifts.More >>