Two arrested in connection with multiple burglaries

By KPLC Digital Staff
Aden Greek II and Lacanda Nicole Ortego. (Source: KPLC)
Aden Greek II (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office) Aden Greek II (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
Lacanda Nicole Ortego (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office) Lacanda Nicole Ortego (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Authorities said Aden Greek II, 38, of Hathaway and Lacanda Nicole Ortego, 29, of Eunice, have been arrested in connection with multiple burglaries that happened between August and December of 2017.

Spokesman Chief Deputy Chris Ivey with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office said Greek was charged with simple burglary, illegal possession of stolen things, switched plates and other traffic violations. Greek’s arrest in this investigation is his sixth and he will be charged with a felony crime. Meanwhile, Ortego was charged with two counts obstruction of justice, theft, two counts simple burglary and simple criminal damage to property. This is Ortego’s fifth time to be arrested. 

The Sheriff’s office has been working for several months on the burglaries and thefts in our parish, Ivey said. Detectives were successful in solving more than 16 burglaries in the parish and have assisted neighboring parishes with burglary cases involving both Greek and Ortego. Some of the stolen items recovered include a utility trailer, a safe and tools. 

Both Greek and Ortego were booked into the parish jail, Ivey said. Greek is being held with no bond while Ortego's bond was set at $40,000.

Additional arrests and charges are pending.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

