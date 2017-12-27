FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Blustery and cold all day as showers taper off

The combination of showers and cold temperatures will make for miserable outdoor work conditions this morning, with showers tapering off later in the day as temperatures don’t warm up at all. A cold front is moving through which will keep the temperatures cold through the day, not warming out of the lower 40s through the afternoon. Gusty northeasterly winds will keep wind chill values closer to freezing through the day, so find a way to stay warm and dry!

Through the evening, clouds remain thick but rain chances are lower with nothing more than some occasional mist or drizzle possible. Temperatures will continue to fall into the 30s overnight with lows closer to freezing over northern portions of the viewing area. Temperatures on Thursday will again stay cold with afternoon highs in the 40s but with lower rain chances tomorrow while clouds remain thick.

Some sunshine briefly returns by Friday which will allow temperatures back into the 50s for afternoon highs. By Saturday the return of clouds and some light showers will be possible later in the day with temperatures starting off in the 40s for lows with highs again in the 50s. Rain chances go up higher on Sunday with the approach of a strong cold front that will drop temperatures into New Year’s Day.

Discrepancies with our two most reliable computer models give differing solutions on our weather for New Year’s Day, with the most likely scenario as of this morning calling for the rain to move out as the coldest air arrives Monday with highs in the lower 40s and falling into the 20s by Tuesday morning.

With the uncertainties in the long-range forecast, it’s important to stay tuned to the forecast as we continue to fine tune the details, but as of right now I would plan for much colder weather to start 2018 with the possibility of a hard freeze by Tuesday morning which could be cold enough the result in some pipe issues.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry