WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Tax code

By KPLC Digital Staff
Good Morning. Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The Defense Department is staying silent on a lawsuit filed by three U.S. cities alleging the military has failed to properly use the national background check system for guns.

The U.S. slaps new sanctions on two senior North Korean officials.

Some of the best Christmas gifts come in big boxes that you'll just toss out the next day. But tossing those boxes from a new TV or any other gift out on the curb can attract criminals if they see it in front of your house.

As the year winds down many Americans are wondering how they need to prepare for the changes in the tax code.

Tamiflu is flying off the shelves at pharmacies across Louisiana. There is a big demand because the flu is hitting the state especially hard this year.

Plus, it was a sweet opportunity for a Louisiana baker, the chance to compete on a major baking show, but her national TV experience quickly turned sour.

And if you purchased a real Christmas tree for your home this year, now may be the time to bring it down.

In weather, Wednesday's rain chance will remain at 40%. Temperatures will remain lows in the 30s and 40s and afternoon highs will only reach the 40s! Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

