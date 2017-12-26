What should you do with your holiday trash?

Did you know that tossing out your Christmas gift boxes can attract criminals to your house?

Leaving boxes from a new TV, or any other gift out on the curb can let possible thieves know what you have inside your home.

"So, what we're asking our public to do is be smarter than the criminal, and that's storing those boxes temporarily inside so it doesn't let the criminal know that you just had a high-end purchase, and it's sitting in your house," said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus with the Lake Charles Police Department.

So what are some other things you can do to prevent a possible burglary?

Cut up the boxes yourself and place them into a dumpster so they're not visible.

Dispose of boxes at the West Calcasieu Solid Waste Center located at 2915 Post Oak Road in Sulphur.

Scratch out or remove any personal information from shipping labels, which can give away your name and address.

