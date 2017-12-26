Carolers keep Christmas tradition alive

Some Christmas traditions remain timeless.

Christmas caroling is being kept alive thanks to a musical group of friends here in Southwest Louisiana.

They've performed in neighborhoods across the region and made a special stop at a Grand Cove Nursing Home.

"We just want people to be happy and remember the reason for the season. It makes it all worth it," said Kristine Seaward. "That's exactly what we're after.

"I think it reminds you of what Christmas is all about. It's about family. It's about togetherness and it's about celebrating the birth of our Lord and Savior."

Which is why these carolers are the perfect pick-me-up for 90-year-old Grace Abshire.

"I love the singing because i sing a lot. I'm always singing and they tell me to shut up," she laughed.

But it's the familiar sounds of Christmas music that bring the memories flooding back to Grace.

"I love it. I really do."

She said singing Christmas carols was something she did with her husband, Phillip.

"i just miss my husband a whole lot," Grace said. "We were married for 72 years."

"We danced a lot. We used to love to dance and we used to love to sing together - Christmas caroling. I enjoyed every minute of it."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved