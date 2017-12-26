Family's Christmas presents stolen

As many woke up to open gifts Christmas morning, one Sulphur family did not.

They say a real life Grinch came last week and swiped their gifts.

In their fairly quiet Sulphur neighborhood, it's something you wouldn't expect, especially during the holidays.

Linda Rushing says her family was suppose to receive Christmas gifts from her mother-in-law who lives in North Carolina via UPS. But when the package didn't come, she decided to track it - only to find out it was already delivered. She says a thief got to it first.

It left the children's grandmother devastated.

The Sulphur Police Department is currently investigating the theft.

