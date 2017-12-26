SWLA couple welcomes Christmas baby - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SWLA couple welcomes Christmas baby

By Jatrisa Wooten, Reporter
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

A local couple received the ultimate gift on Christmas Day.

Eva Noel was born at 11:14 a.m. to the Kibodeauxs.

Mom Jennifer said the 6-pound, 7-ounce bundle of Christmas joy came two weeks early.

"We changed (her name) from Eva Lee to Noel once we knew she would be born on Christmas day," Jennifer said.

Eva Noel is the Kibodeaux's fifth child.

"Everyone was excited even though we messed up a lot of our Christmas plans, Jennifer said. "We were very happy and surprised that she is finally here. We are blessed to have her with us."

The mother of five says now that Eva Noel is here, there wont be a new addition any time soon. 

 "We feel very complete with the fifth one," Jennifer said.

