FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No change to the cold and dreary weather through Thursday, even colder for the beginning of 2018

As expected it was a cloudy, damp, dreary day with off and on periods of light rain. This weather pattern remains in place through Thursday too. We should see some sunshine by Friday, but rain returns for the final day of 2017.

Periods of light rain will remain possible this evening into Tuesday morning, but the upper level disturbance responsible for the rain is slowly moving off to the east. For that reason, the chance of rain will drop to 40% overnight.

Temperatures will be cold tonight with lows by Wednesday morning in the 40s except north of I-10 where 30s will be found.

Wednesday and Thursday will not be much different from Tuesday, although there will likely be slightly less rain around. However, showers will be possible at times; so, the rain chance will remain at 40%. It will remain cold with lows in the 30s and 40s and afternoon highs will only reach the 40s! This is well above freezing, and the air above us is warmer, so only rain is expected!

We may see a break from the disturbances and rain by Friday as winds may shift a bit more westerly or northwesterly. But it will remain cool with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s.

An upper level low pressure system will approach our area by Sunday and this will likely bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. Keep this in mind of you have New Year’s Eve plans; but be mindful that the details could change with time. Cold air will surge in behind this system Sunday night into Monday. If there is still moisture around there is a small chance that some winter precipitation could occur Sunday night. But it is very important to note that the computer models have done a poor job all month in forecasting beyond a few days out. That means the forecast is subject to change, and don’t count on anything but rain occurring at this time.

Next week looks to be colder, although I am not going as extreme as some of the computer models are suggesting just yet. Models are showing lows in the 10s and highs in the 40s with sunshine! That would be quite chilly, but the models have not done so well over the last month. Just remember most other apps strictly use model data, so you may see some extreme cold showing up. However, our forecast is done by a meteorologist and it is best to not jump to such an extreme a week away. Stay tuned though, January and February are our coldest months, and the snowiest too!!!

