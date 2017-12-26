Customers head to stores day after Christmas - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Customers head to stores day after Christmas

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Customer service desks across the country are expected to be packed with consumers requesting refunds and exchanges today, the day after Christmas.

But store aisles will be packed with something else — post-holiday sales.

Those out shopping are hoping to save money on Christmas decorations, winter clothing, accessories like gloves and anything else that didn't sell during the holiday season.

This holiday season, the National Retail Federation estimated around $680 billion was spent on holiday shopping, an increase of about 4 percent from last year.

The Federation conducted a survey and results showed that about 5 percent of people said their final gifts won't be bought until after Christmas. 

