Flu cases "skyrocketing" in Southwest Louisiana

Area healthcare centers are reporting an increase in flu cases.

Approximately 150 people are being seen a day at Calcasieu Urgent Care in Sulphur and about 100 of those patients are testing positive for the flu, according to staff members.

The most common symptoms over the past three days have been fever, headaches, and nausea. 

Other area urgent care centers are also reporting surges in cases.

"Our numbers daily have been skyrocketing," said Molly Pharris, a nurse at Lake Charles Urgent Care.

She said one nurse practitioner has seen about 300 positive cases in three weeks.

Staffers at Imperial Health Urgent Care in Moss Bluff say that one of their providers has also been diagnosing about 100 cases per week. 

Melissa Comeaux, a nurse practitioner, said that the clinic has diagnosed nine positive flu cases today.  There might be more cases, but it might be too early to diagnose a case.

Louisiana is leading the nation in the number of flu cases this year.

