Holiday trash and garbage schedule - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Holiday trash and garbage schedule

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)

City of Lake Charles

  • Monday's trash picked up Tuesday, Tuesday's trash picked up Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will run as scheduled.
  • The Wood Waste Facility, the Team Green Recycling Truck and the Nelson Ball Field Recycling Station will resume regular schedules on Tuesday.

Waste Management

  • Services will be delayed until the following day throughout this week.

NEW YEAR'S DAY

City of Lake Charles

  • Trash and garbage scheduled for pickup on Monday, Jan. 1, will be rescheduled for pickup on Tuesday. Tuesday pickup will occur on Wednesday. Trash and garbage scheduled for pickup on Thursday and Friday will run as scheduled.
  • The Wood Waste Facility, the Team Green Recycling Truck and the Nelson Ball Field Recycling Station will be closed on the New Year’s Holiday, Monday, Jan. 1, and will resume regular schedules on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Customers head to stores day after Christmas

    Customers head to stores day after Christmas

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 4:18 PM EST2017-12-26 21:18:39 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)
    Customer service desks across the country are expected to be packed with consumers requesting refunds and exchanges today, the day after Christmas. But store aisles will be packed with something else — post-holiday sales. Those out shopping are hoping to save money on Christmas decorations, winter clothing, accessories like gloves and anything else that didn't sell during the holiday season. This holiday season, the National Retail Federation estimated around $680 billion was...More >>
    Customer service desks across the country are expected to be packed with consumers requesting refunds and exchanges today, the day after Christmas. But store aisles will be packed with something else — post-holiday sales. Those out shopping are hoping to save money on Christmas decorations, winter clothing, accessories like gloves and anything else that didn't sell during the holiday season. This holiday season, the National Retail Federation estimated around $680 billion was...More >>

  • Holiday trash and garbage schedule

    Holiday trash and garbage schedule

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 12:41 PM EST2017-12-26 17:41:55 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    City of Lake Charles Monday's trash picked up Tuesday, Tuesday's trash picked up Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will run as scheduled. The Wood Waste Facility, the Team Green Recycling Truck and the Nelson Ball Field Recycling Station will resume regular schedules on Tuesday. Waste Management Services will be delayed until the following day throughout this week. NEW YEAR'S DAY City of Lake Charles Trash and garbage scheduled for pickup on Monday, Jan. 1, will be resch...More >>
    City of Lake Charles Monday's trash picked up Tuesday, Tuesday's trash picked up Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will run as scheduled. The Wood Waste Facility, the Team Green Recycling Truck and the Nelson Ball Field Recycling Station will resume regular schedules on Tuesday. Waste Management Services will be delayed until the following day throughout this week. NEW YEAR'S DAY City of Lake Charles Trash and garbage scheduled for pickup on Monday, Jan. 1, will be resch...More >>

  • Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 12:00 PM EST2017-12-26 17:00:53 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly