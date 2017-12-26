FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly and wet day ahead

Light showers are already showing up on radar this morning as upper level winds out of the southwest overrun colder air near ground level and result in light rain developing from south-central Texas throughout the Louisiana coastline.

You’ll need the umbrella through the day as light on and off showers continue through the morning, afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures won’t warm up much at all today, starting off in the 40s and struggling to reach 50 degrees for a high this afternoon.

By tonight, showers will taper off after midnight with lows in the upper 30s to around 40. Another round of light showers will be on the way for Tuesday as an unchanged weather pattern continues to pump in moisture aloft and upper level energy will keep light showers in the Tuesday forecast.

The added clouds tomorrow will keep temperatures in the 40s through the day, so you’ll need to continue to keep the coats on the next several days as our high temperatures will continue to average 8 to 15 degrees below normal through Friday.

A front moving through mid-week will push drier air back into the region and cut off rain chances Thursday and Friday, but another front on the way Sunday brings another chance of rain for New Year’s Eve.

Temperatures tumble on New Year’s Day with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s by Monday night! Model guidance is rather weak this far out, so there is still a bit of uncertainty in next week’s forecast, but as of now New Year’s Day looks dry and colder, with the coldest air of the season arriving next week!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry