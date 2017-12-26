WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Christmas Day shooting

Good Morning. Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

A new report says the Trump administration is considering rolling back offshore drilling regulations and safety measures that were put in place after the 2010 BP Oil Spill.

Governor John Bel Edwards is touting a decline in the state's unemployment rate.

The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a Christmas Day shooting on Prejean Drive.

Plus, a couple receives the ultimate Christmas gift, a gift that couldn't be placed under the tree.

And Louisiana's homeowner rebuilding program has awarded $122 million in grants to victims of the 2016 floods that hit much of the state.

In weather, Tuesday will be a cloudy, cool, dreary day with little to no sunshine. Temperatures will only climb into the low 50s. Scattered showers will be possible anytime through the day. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

