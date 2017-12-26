WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Christmas Day shooting - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Live newscasts from KPLC 7News and FOX29 are available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7News or FOX29 are not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Christmas Day shooting

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

A new report says the Trump administration is considering rolling back offshore drilling regulations and safety measures that were put in place after the 2010 BP Oil Spill.

Governor John Bel Edwards is touting a decline in the state's unemployment rate.

The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a Christmas Day shooting on Prejean Drive.

Plus, a couple receives the ultimate Christmas gift, a gift that couldn't be placed under the tree.

And Louisiana's homeowner rebuilding program has awarded $122 million in grants to victims of the 2016 floods that hit much of the state.

In weather, Tuesday will be a cloudy, cool, dreary day with little to no sunshine. Temperatures will only climb into the low 50s. Scattered showers will be possible anytime through the day. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Christmas Day shooting

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Christmas Day shooting

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 6:53 AM EST2017-12-26 11:53:40 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Good Morning. Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. A new report says the Trump administration is considering rolling back offshore drilling regulations and safety measures that were put in place after the 2010 BP Oil Spill. Governor John Bel Edwards is touting a decline in the state's unemployment rate. The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a Christmas Day shooting on Prejean Drive. Plus, a couple receives the ultimate Chris...

    More >>

    Good Morning. Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. A new report says the Trump administration is considering rolling back offshore drilling regulations and safety measures that were put in place after the 2010 BP Oil Spill. Governor John Bel Edwards is touting a decline in the state's unemployment rate. The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a Christmas Day shooting on Prejean Drive. Plus, a couple receives the ultimate Chris...

    More >>

  • Police investigating Christmas day shooting in Lake Charles

    Police investigating Christmas day shooting in Lake Charles

    Monday, December 25 2017 9:54 PM EST2017-12-26 02:54:27 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a Christmas Day shooting, according to Richard Harrell with LCPD. The shooting occurred around 9:47 Monday morning in the 1900 block of Prejean Drive. Witnesses told officers that several shots were fired and the victim had already left the scene to go to a local hospital.  Police located the victim in stable condition with a single gunshot wound. There is no information on a possible suspect at this time but the investigation...More >>
    The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a Christmas Day shooting, according to Richard Harrell with LCPD. The shooting occurred around 9:47 Monday morning in the 1900 block of Prejean Drive. Witnesses told officers that several shots were fired and the victim had already left the scene to go to a local hospital.  Police located the victim in stable condition with a single gunshot wound. There is no information on a possible suspect at this time but the investigation...More >>

  • SWLA Lyft drivers dish out meals and gifts to those in need on Christmas Eve

    Monday, December 25 2017 12:10 AM EST2017-12-25 05:10:52 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    While many in Southwest Louisiana were likely fortunate enough to enjoy a warm and hearty meal with loved ones this Christmas Eve, there are others who were planning to have a totally different experience - or so they thought. A group of local Lyft drivers, led by Dorothy January, prepared home cooked meals and gift bags for anyone who looked like they could use a hand Sunday. Much of which was either funded out of pocket, or made possible by generous donations. "I ju...

    More >>

    While many in Southwest Louisiana were likely fortunate enough to enjoy a warm and hearty meal with loved ones this Christmas Eve, there are others who were planning to have a totally different experience - or so they thought. A group of local Lyft drivers, led by Dorothy January, prepared home cooked meals and gift bags for anyone who looked like they could use a hand Sunday. Much of which was either funded out of pocket, or made possible by generous donations. "I ju...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly