Police investigating Christmas day shooting in Lake Charles

I hope you have had a wonderful Christmas so far, the weather is pretty close to perfect! Maybe a bit too cool for some of you, but at least the sun is out. That won't be the case for the rest of the week, so enjoy the sun today! Winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere will turn back to the west and southwest overnight into Tuesday. This will bring moisture from the Pacific Ocean across our area, and that means clouds will be around.
While many in Southwest Louisiana were likely fortunate enough to enjoy a warm and hearty meal with loved ones this Christmas Eve, there are others who were planning to have a totally different experience - or so they thought. A group of local Lyft drivers, led by Dorothy January, prepared home cooked meals and gift bags for anyone who looked like they could use a hand Sunday. Much of which was either funded out of pocket, or made possible by generous donations. "I ju...
The following is a list of the Christmas activities going on in the area
With Christmas just right around the corner, many are hoping they get just what they want on their list. But there's always some who end up getting a gift they just didn't want. "The worst I've ever gotten...nothing at all," said Isaiah Clark. It's that time of the year again.
