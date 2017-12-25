Police investigating Christmas day shooting in Lake Charles

The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a Christmas Day shooting, according to Richard Harrell with LCPD.

The shooting occurred around 9:47 Monday morning in the 1900 block of Prejean Drive. Witnesses told officers that several shots were fired and the victim had already left the scene to go to a local hospital.

Police located the victim in stable condition with a single gunshot wound. There is no information on a possible suspect at this time but the investigation is ongoing.

