FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy, cold, rainy weather pattern returns Tuesday…

I hope you have had a wonderful Christmas so far, the weather is pretty close to perfect! Maybe a bit too cool for some of you, but at least the sun is out. That won’t be the case for the rest of the week, so enjoy the sun today!

Winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere will turn back to the west and southwest overnight into Tuesday. This will bring moisture from the Pacific Ocean across our area, and that means clouds will be around. This pattern will continue into the weekend with little day to day change expected.

Those same upper level winds will push disturbances across our area from time to time and these will produce showers. As you may know, it is nearly impossible to accurately time out these disturbances more than 24 hours in advance. So, the forecast beyond Tuesday will be vague.

Temperatures will be tricky tonight too because once the clouds return we won’t cool down much further. Clouds will likely return around midnight and that is when temperatures will likely be the coolest and then gradually increase toward sunrise. So, when you head out the door Tuesday morning most areas will be in the 40s except north of I-10 where 30s will be found; but around midnight most areas away from the coast will be in the 30s. Frost looks less likely tonight as clouds return and the wind is not likely to calm anyway. But it wouldn’t hurt to leave any frost protection in place overnight for outdoor plants.

Tuesday will be a cloudy, cool, dreary day with little to no sunshine. Temperatures will only climb into the low 50s, and some areas north of I-10 may stay in the 40s! Scattered showers will be possible anytime through the day, and the chance of rain is 60%. Use the KPLC 7 Stormteam Mobile Weather App to track the rain and keep an umbrella handy.

Wednesday and Thursday will not be much different from Tuesday, but with less certainty on the timing of any potential rain. However, showers will be possible at times; so, the rain chance will remain at 40%. Wednesday may be a few degrees cooler as cooler air surges in from the north. But it is worth noting that the temperatures will be well above freezing, so we are only talking about possible rain!

We may see a break from the disturbances and rain by Friday as winds may shift a bit more westerly or northwesterly. But that is subject to change, be sure to check the forecast for updates over the next few days. It will remain cool with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s.

An upper level low pressure system will approach our area by Sunday and this will likely bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. Keep this in mind of you have New Year’s Eve plans; but be mindful that the details could change with time.

Next week looks to be cooler, although I am not going as extreme as some of the computer models are suggesting just yet. Models are showing lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s with sunshine! That would be quite chilly, but the models have not done so well in the 7 to 14 day range over the last month. Just remember most other apps strictly use model data, so you may see some extreme cold showing up. However, our forecast is done by a meteorologist and it is best to not jump to such an extreme a week away. Stay tuned though, January and February are our coldest months, and the snowiest too!!!

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

