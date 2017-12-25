SWLA Lyft drivers dish out meals and gifts to those in need on Christmas Eve

While many in Southwest Louisiana were likely fortunate enough to enjoy a warm and hearty meal with loved ones this Christmas Eve, there are others who were planning to have a totally different experience - or so they thought. A group of local Lyft drivers, led by Dorothy January, prepared home cooked meals and gift bags for anyone who looked like they could use a hand Sunday. Much of which was either funded out of pocket, or made possible by generous donations. "I ju...More >>
While many in Southwest Louisiana were likely fortunate enough to enjoy a warm and hearty meal with loved ones this Christmas Eve, there are others who were planning to have a totally different experience - or so they thought. A group of local Lyft drivers, led by Dorothy January, prepared home cooked meals and gift bags for anyone who looked like they could use a hand Sunday. Much of which was either funded out of pocket, or made possible by generous donations. "I ju...More >>
The following is a list of the Christmas activities going on in the areaMore >>
The following is a list of the Christmas activities going on in the areaMore >>
With Christmas just right around the corner, many are hoping they get just what they want on their list. But there's always some who end up getting a gift they just didn't want. "The worst I've ever gotten...nothing at all," said Isaiah Clark. It's that time of the year again.More >>
With Christmas just right around the corner, many are hoping they get just what they want on their list. But there's always some who end up getting a gift they just didn't want. "The worst I've ever gotten...nothing at all," said Isaiah Clark. It's that time of the year again.More >>
For years the Children's Museum of Southwest Louisiana in downtown Lake Charles has been looking to move, and back in June it was agreed they would, thanks to a cooperative agreement with the city. But preliminary site plans were due by the end of the year, causing the museum to ask for an extension, and having some wondering: is the museum still moving?More >>
For years the Children's Museum of Southwest Louisiana in downtown Lake Charles has been looking to move, and back in June it was agreed they would, thanks to a cooperative agreement with the city. But preliminary site plans were due by the end of the year, causing the museum to ask for an extension, and having some wondering: is the museum still moving?More >>
KPLC's Perris Jones recently asked some people around Lake Charles what they think makes Christmas such a special time of year. Many said they appreciate the chance to spend time with family and good friends. Interviewees also said they enjoy the spirit of generosity often expressed around Christmastime.More >>
KPLC's Perris Jones recently asked some people around Lake Charles what they think makes Christmas such a special time of year. Many said they appreciate the chance to spend time with family and good friends. Interviewees also said they enjoy the spirit of generosity often expressed around Christmastime.More >>