SWLA Lyft drivers dish out meals and gifts to those in need on Christmas Eve

While many in Southwest Louisiana were likely fortunate enough to enjoy a warm and hearty meal with loved ones this Christmas Eve, there are others who were planning to have a totally different experience - or so they thought.

A group of local Lyft drivers, led by Dorothy January, prepared home cooked meals and gift bags for anyone who looked like they could use a hand Sunday. Much of which was either funded out of pocket, or made possible by generous donations.

"I just love helping people, I love seeing people blessed," said January. "Dropping them [meals] off and seeing them smile and so happy, it makes me feel good and warm."

7News rode with January, as she made a number of stops around Lake Charles, delivering warm dinners to families who have little to nothing.

"Christmas is not about us," said Jones. "What we're doing is not about us, it's about doing what God wants us to do."

In all, January said around 30 meals were prepared and delivered to those in need around Southwest Louisiana.

