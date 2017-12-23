FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No more rain until after Christmas with more cool temperatures

Tonight, we will have much cooler temperatures than the last few nights. After we had a cold front pass last night, we had temperatures cool from the upper 70s to the 50s. Overnight, we will continue to cool down to the lower 40s. There will be places north of I-10 that will see the 30s, and possibly some frost! We will also have mostly clear skies.

Christmas Eve will also be a beautiful day! We will have lots of sunshine and little to no chance for rain. There will also be a second cold front coming through in the evening hours. This will not bring any rain or snow. What it will do is cool temperatures down a little more. We will likely see the temperatures reach the 60s in the afternoon, then right back to the 30s overnight. There may be a few clouds during the day, but will not produce any rain.

As for our Christmas day, it should be nice and cool! There could even be a little bit of frost on the ground, if the wind calms enough. This will be the closest to any snow we can get for our Christmas, because we will have sunny skies and little to no chance for any type of precipitation. At the very least, it will feel a lot like Christmas, it just will not be a white Christmas. Highs are forecasted to be in the lower 50s.

It will be another cool night on Christmas before temperatures warm back up a little bit. So this is a perfect opportunity to have a nice fire in the fireplace! Temperatures will still not warm up too much, but the 30s will likely not hang around.

Our rain chances start to go up right after the holiday with a few showers coming up out of the Gulf. Tuesday will have a 30% chance for rain, while Wednesday and Thursday go up to 40%. There will be cloudy skies with these showers, so we will not see very much sunshine.

Some long-range models are trying to show another Artic cold front coming through sometime late next weekend. This is still very uncertain. If this does persist, we could see some cold temperatures again for the start of our New Year. Be sure to stay tuned for updated on the possible cool down throughout the week.

