PHOTOS: Santa hitches ride on Iowa fire engine Saturday

Tonight, we will have much cooler temperatures than the last few nights. After we had a cold front pass last night, we had temperatures cool from the upper 70s to the 50s. Overnight, we will continue to cool down to the lower 40s. There will be places north of I-10 that will see the 30s, and possibly some frost! We will also have mostly clear skies. Christmas Eve will also be a beautiful day! We will have lots of sunshine and little to no chance for rain.
With Christmas just right around the corner, many are hoping they get just what they want on their list. But there's always some who end up getting a gift they just didn't want. "The worst I've ever gotten...nothing at all," said Isaiah Clark. It's that time of the year again.
For years the Children's Museum of Southwest Louisiana in downtown Lake Charles has been looking to move, and back in June it was agreed they would, thanks to a cooperative agreement with the city. But preliminary site plans were due by the end of the year, causing the museum to ask for an extension, and having some wondering: is the museum still moving?
KPLC's Perris Jones recently asked some people around Lake Charles what they think makes Christmas such a special time of year. Many said they appreciate the chance to spend time with family and good friends. Interviewees also said they enjoy the spirit of generosity often expressed around Christmastime.
Santa Claus spread Christmas cheer in Iowa Saturday, with a little help from some friendly firefighters. Santa borrowed gear and jumped on Iowa Engine 4 to greet children and adults alike as he rode through town, said Chief Joseph Lewis with the Iowa Volunteer Fire Department.
