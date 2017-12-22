Making Christmas wishes come true on St. Mary Drive - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Making Christmas wishes come true on St. Mary Drive

Lake Charles -

The "best Christmas ever" is how one child described it, as the eight-year-old received a new bicycle at a toy giveaway in a low-income area of Lake Charles off St. Mary Drive.

Neighborhood children crowded into line at the St. Mary Drive Community Center, wound up and excited to get a new toy.

At 2 p.m. sharp, children were allowed inside, five at a time, to choose. It was not an easy decision for some.

The toy giveaway is sponsored by the local Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. 

Omega Psi Phi spokesman Carl Washington says it's a chance to give back to the community.

"We do it because of the joy, just seeing the kids and their faces. Also, it's one of our national mandates that we give back to the community," he said. "It's ecstatic to see them and the joy in their face and knowing that they have something for Christmas." 

Those who didn't get toys were eligible for a drawing for six bicycles to be given away. And even if the recipient and bike weren't exactly right for each other, it seemed all had someone to share with.

Yet for some, the bicycles they received were exactly right, in every way...

"It rides smooth, soft. I really love it," said Jasana Broussard, age 10.

"It's riding perfect. Everything is good on it. And my mama loved it so much," said Marcus Stevenson, age 8.

And the children were happy and grateful.

"I'm going to take good care of it. I'm going to bring it in my house so nobody going to steal it again," said Marcus.

"Thank you!" said Jasana. "Merry Christmas to everyone."

"This is going to be the best Christmas in my life," said Marcus.

And it's all thanks to those who took time to show they care.

Fraternity members say the toy giveaway has been a tradition for 45 years.

