LCPD gives to community for Secret Santa event

By Jatrisa Wooten, Reporter
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Police Department spread some holiday cheer to Lake Charles residents Thursday.

Officers were given an opportunity to give to those they knew would appreciate it most, thanks to a donation the department received from an anonymous donor. 

Locals were surprised to receive gifts of holiday cards filled with $50 bills. Confusion was the first reaction for many people when they were stopped by officers, but the overwhelming feeling of joy quickly took over.

"There is no specific person you look for," Detective John Russell said. "You see someone who needs help. You get a feeling."

Officers spent most of their day in the community giving the gift of hope.

Detective Russell and Detective Chris Johnson made the day for 13 people who are now able to enjoy an even happier holiday. 

