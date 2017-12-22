TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes of I-210 open at I-210 / I-10 split, congestion remains

The "best Christmas ever" is how one child described it, as the eight-year-old received a new bicycle at a toy giveaway in a low-income area of Lake Charles off St. Mary Drive. Neighborhood children crowded into line at the St. Mary Drive Community Center, wound up and excited to get a new toy.More >>
The following is a list of the Christmas activities going on in the area
After the City of Lake Charles approved a 2 percent pay raise for its employees, which will go into effect in 2018, the Lake Charles Fire Department is particularly excited. "We don't have extra people," said LCFD Chief Keith Murray. "When you're down 9 [firefighters], there's quite a bit of overtime." According to Murray, the LCFD can function properly when down 9 firefighters, but he hopes the pay raise encourages his employees to stick around.
The Lake Charles Police Department wanted to spread holiday cheer to Lake Charles residents Thursday. Officers were given an opportunity to give to those they knew would appreciate it most. They spent most of their day in the community giving the gift of hope. Locals were surprised to receive holiday cards filled with $50 bills.
