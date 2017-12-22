TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes of I-210 open at I-210 / I-10 split, c - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes of I-210 open at I-210 / I-10 split, congestion remains

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

All lanes are open on I-210 eastbound at the I-10/I-210 interchange near Sulphur, according to the Department of Transportation and Development.

The left lane of I-210 eastbound had been blocked near the interchange due to an accident.

Congestion has reached from Ruth Street to La. 378 due to this and other accidents in the area. DOTD is cautioning drivers to expect heavy delays.

