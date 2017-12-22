AG's office makes child pornography arrest in Calcasieu Parish

A Sulphur man is accused of possessing child pornography, according to a news release from the Attorney General's Office.

Kyle Badon, 34, is charged with nine counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children (under the age of 13).

Attorney General Jeff Landry said:

“Keeping the children of our State safe is a top priority to me and my team. Arrests like this one should serve as a reminder that I will not stand for the exploitation of children; and my office will continue to work towards bringing those who commit these crimes to justice.”

Badon was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Jail following a joint investigation between General Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, Probation and Parole, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Sulphur Police Department, the Lake Charles Police Department, and the Dequincy Police Department.

