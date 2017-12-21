Elementary school teacher sings Christmas carols to students

Maplewood Elementary Principal Brad Brinkley sings Christmas carols to students as they enter school Tuesday. (Source: Facebook)

The students at Maplewood Elementary are lucky to have a principal who is also a singer.

Principal Brad Brinkley sang Christmas carols as he greeted students on Tuesday, the last day before Christmas break.

A video of Brinkley's singing was posted to Facebook, where it has been viewed 44,000 times.

To hear more of Brinkley's music, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.