UPDATE: Second suspect in DeQuincy bank robbery arrested

Officers with the DeQuincy Police department have arrested a second suspect involved in a bank robbery in DeQuincy, according to Capt. Tom Threet.

Chad A. Cooper, 39, of Singer was arrested without incident Thursday night. Chad is the nephew of Gordon S. Cooper, 56, of Singer, who was also arrested Thursday after a standoff with authorities in Westlake.

The standoff began when the Sheriff's Office was assisting the DeQuincy Police Department in serving a warrant to Gordon Cooper. Tear gas was used in the negotiation of his surrender.

Gordon is believed to be the gunman in a bank robbery that occurred in DeQuincy at the City Savings bank on Monday. Chad Cooper is believed to be his accomplice. Money was recovered in both arrests.

Both men are charged with carrying a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree robbery and armed robbery with a firearm, and Chad Cooper is also being charged with obstruction of justice after allegedly trying to burn evidence that linked the two men to the bank robbery, said Threet. Gordon Cooper's bond has been set at $135,000 by Judge Robert L. Wyatt, and he has 25 prior arrests on various charges. Chad Cooper is currently on parole; his bond has not yet been set.

The DeQuincy Police Department has been assisted by Beauregard and Westlake detectives and officers, the FBI, and CPSO deputies throughout the course of this investigation.

DeQuincy Det. Casey Whitehead is the lead investigator. More arrests are possible in this case.

If you have any information regarding this investigation you are asked to call the DeQuincy Police Department at 337-786-4000.

