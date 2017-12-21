Friends come through for boy who needed Braille typewriter

A 7-year-old Lake Charles boy who was born blind, got an early holiday present from friends and family. Christmas came early for Trey Bennett the third this year. The Lake Charles resident is a student at the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired in Baton Rouge.

"He was born with Optic Nerve Hyperplasia and it means that the nerves connecting the brain and the eye were underdeveloped during my pregnancy," said Trey's mom, D'awndra Kirkwood.

At school, Trey uses a talking braille typewriter. But he didn't have one at home for the weekends and a new one cost 2800 dollars. That's when his aunt, Joannie Alexander, set up a Go Fund Me account to help.

"The younger children, they have more," said Alexander. "But when you become Trey's age, there's absolutely nothing. It really bothered her. I said let's do something about it. Let's raise awareness. Lake Charles and Louisiana would love to help. Because people just don't know."

"He asked for a remote control car for Christmas and a brailler," said Kirkwood. "So to get this brailler for him, it's super exciting. He's an audio learner."

"I learn braille, math and science," said Trey.

Now Dee can help Trey with his school work when he's home. She wants every visually impaired child in the state to have a smart brailler.

"It would be well worth it if every child in Louisiana would have a smart brailler at home for parents like myself who can't read it," said Kirkwood. "It would be amazing. You know, my daughter uses a pen and piece of paper. My son's pen and paper is a braille machine."

Both Kirkwood and Alexander say they'll continue their fund raising efforts to raise money for other parents who can't afford the braille typewriters

